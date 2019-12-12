The EURO has continued to offer a more southern track of the system compared to the GFS. This would bring some snow or mix across the northern third of the state and into southern Kansas. But even the EURO last night has shifted slightly more north compared to previous runs. The GFS also remains consistent by keeping the main wintry impacts of the state well to our north, mostly in central and southern Kansas, with very little impact across northeastern OK other than some light showers Sunday night into Monday.