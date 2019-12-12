News
Help Residents At John 3:16 Mission Have Merrier Christmas
Thursday, December 12th 2019, 12:41 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - John 3:16 Mission is the News On 6 at 4 p.m. non-profit of the month. More than 200 people are staying there this holiday season, and the mission needs help to make sure everyone gets a gift.
They can always use money, but you can also donate gifts for their Christmas store, food that can be used in Christmas baskets and other items listed below.
Holiday gifts
Money
Men's and women's clothing (new or gently used)
Food items
New socks
New undergarments
Gloves
Toiletries
Vehicles in working condition
Furniture and household appliances in good shape
Electronic equipment in working condition
Learn more about the non-profit John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa.