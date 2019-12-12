Bring Toys For Tots To Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marine Corps and Tulsa Fire Department are collecting toys to make sure every child has something under the tree this Christmas. Toys for Tots needs new, unwrapped toys to guarantee that happens.
This year, they will have a decorated truck in the Christmas parade ready to be filled with toys. The parade begins at 1 p.m. in downtown Tulsa.
Staff Sergeant Trae Wimp is the Tulsa-area coordinator for the program which is in its 72nd year. He said in 2018, Toys for Tots distributed almost 50,000 toys to nearly 10,000 children.
Tulsa Fire Department partners with the Marines in the toy drive. District Chief Chuck French said you can bring toys by any fire station in town if you can't make the parade.
Be sure to get them in as soon as possible. The deadline is December 14.