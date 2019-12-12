News
Rum Balls
Chef Rebecca Foy from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino shares a recipe for rum balls just like grandma used to make.
Ingredients:
1 cup vanilla wafers, finely crushed
1 cup powdered sugar plus ¼ cup for finishing
1 cup pecans, finely chopped
2 Tablespoons cocoa powder
2 Tablespoons light corn syrup
1/2 Cup-Sugar, Granulated
¼ cup spiced rum
¼ cup granulated sugar
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, mix together cookie crumbs, powdered sugar, pecans and cocoa powder. Add corn syrup and rum and mix until incorporated. Shape into one inch pieces. Roll them in powdered sugar or granulated sugar.
Store in an air tight container.