Tulsa County Tree Of Remembrance Ceremony Pays Tribute To Violent Crime Victims
TULSA, Oklahoma - Family and friends of homicide victims cam together Wednesday night to remember and honor their loved ones during the Christmas season.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office invited them to the annual Tree of Remembrance ceremony at Chandler Park. The trees feature messages for the victims along with their names, photos, and other mementos.
Diana Dean comes every year to remember her daughter, Dena, whose 1998 murder is still unsolved.
"It helps because they know you're going through the same things they're going through. And unless you've lost a victim in a violent crime, you don't know how they feel," she said.
Diana said family members need help and respect as they grieve those who are missing and murdered.
