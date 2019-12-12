News
American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Expected To Fly Again In April
TULSA, Oklahoma - American Airlines plans to resume service of their Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April. Several of the aircraft are currently parked at Tulsa International Airport.
Regulators grounded the planes back in March after two deadly crashes in a span of five months killed 346 people.
American is working with the FAA, Department of Transportation and Boeing to make sure the planes are safe to fly again.
