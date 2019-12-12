News
Broken Arrow Police Arrest Man Accused Of Impersonating Officer
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow police arrested a man they said impersonated an officer and even pulled over a driver.
"The victim positively identified him as the person who had stopped him and identified himself as a broken arrow police officer. In fact, he wasn't and never has been employees by the broken arrow police department,” said Officer Chris Walker, BA police.
Officers arrested Michael Hickman after the victim said he pulled him over and Hickman identified himself as a Broken Arrow police officer.
The victim said the interaction seemed so odd so he wrote down Hickman’s license plate and reported it.