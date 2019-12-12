OWASSO, Oklahoma - According to Owasso police, 71-year-old Sue Johnson and 84-year-old Avrel Johnson. 

The family reported that the couple left their home Dec. 11 and was last seen in McAlester trying to get into a house they previously lived in, police said. Police said, "due to the severe nature of the incident, Avrel’s phone was tracked to a highway in Mena, Arkansas."  

Police said Avrel was last seen wearing a white shirt, brown jacket, and walks with two canes.

Officers said Sue is a woman dependent on insulin and Avrel is a male dependent on medication with risk off heart attacks. 

If you have any information you're asked to contact Owasso police at 918-272-2244.

 