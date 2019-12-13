News
Police: Man Stabbed At Tulsa Bar After Fight
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in the hospital after someone stabbed him at a bar on Brookside.
Police said there was some sort of fight at the bar which led to that stabbing.
Officers said they were called to the Warehouse Bar in Brookside around 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Police said when they got there they found a victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
Police said the man who stabbed him ran off.
They said there are two witness who have come forward who saw the fight and stabbing, but they are still looking for that attacker.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery, but they said it is not life threatening.
If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.