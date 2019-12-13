Collinsville School District Looking For Help To Pay Student Lunch Debt
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - Student lunch debt is an ongoing problem in districts across northeastern Oklahoma. Administrators in Collinsville are reaching out to the community and asking them to help pay off that debt.
The district's Child Nutrition Director said they depend on donors to pay for meals when families can't afford to do so.
There's a number of people in the community, especially former educators, who give money each year, but those donations slow down during the holidays.
That's why a few leaders in the district posted on social media earlier this week, saying if you're looking for a way to help during the holidays, donations would be greatly appreciated.
Collinsville administrators said they'll always find a way to feed their students, no matter how much it costs. However, they really need the help.
The Child Nutrition Director, Michell Janah, said "we do have students that do depend solely on the meals we serve here so it's very important that we afford those to them."
If you'd like to donate to the district's lunch debt fund, call the district's Enrollment Center or contact Michell Janah at 918-371-4048 or by email: mjanah@collinsville.k12.ok.us