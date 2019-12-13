Jury To Decide If 1999 Welch Girls Murder Suspect Competent For Trial
A jury will decide whether a man charged with murder is competent to stand trial.
Ronnie Busick is charged in the December 1999 deaths of two northeast Oklahoma teenagers.
Busick will appear in Craig County Court at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Busick is accused of killing Danny and Kathy Freeman on December 30th, 1999.
He's also charged in the presumed deaths of the couple's daughter, Ashley, and her friend, Lauria Bible.
The two teens disappeared from a mobile home in Welch and have never been found.
Busick is implicated in the crime along with two other men, who have since died.
Busick denies he did anything, and has said he doesn't know where the girls are.
If the jury finds Busick is competent, his murder trial will be scheduled for sometime next year.