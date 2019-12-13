News
Tulsa Police: Man Arrested After Breaking Into Landlord's House
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said a man is in jail after breaking into his landlords house.
Officers said a man who lives in an apartment on his landlord's property broke into the landlord's house through the kitchen, and then kicked in another door inside the house.
Police said the landlord was inside asleep but heard the noise, woke up, and called police.
Police said when they got there the man was back in his apartment at the back of the house, and officers weren't able to get him out until they went in with their guns drawn.
Police said they arrested him on a felony warrant.