Colder Weekend Brings Slight Chance Of Wintry Weather In Northern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - We’re continuing to track a weekend system that will bring small chances for wintry weather across far northern Oklahoma into southern Kansas. Our main issues near the immediate Tulsa metro could possibly be in the form of freezing drizzle, mostly Sunday night into pre-dawn Monday.
Locations north and northwest of the metro may still experience a small period of wintry mix or even some snow. The track of the system is critical to the amounts and location of any wintry precip, and this track has continued to shift northward in the latest data. Additional changes are still possible with the track that could bring wintry threats more southward, but at this hour, the higher impacts appear to remain north of the Tulsa metro.
Amounts - if any - will be light and shouldn’t be too problematic for travel impacts for most locations. My only concern at this point for Tulsa would be mostly Monday morning with chances for freezing drizzle, which can go from zero impact to numerous traffic accidents in a very short time due to the lack of visual clues for drivers.
A weak disturbance Friday morning will keep some clouds nearby for the early hours before allowing for more sunshine by midday to afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild today with morning lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs projected into the mid to upper 50s.
Winds will remain from the south at 10 to 15 mph for most of the day before a front arrives later tonight bringing north winds and chilly weather back to the region Saturday.
Based on the current track of the system, our forecast hasn’t changed too much. Temperatures late Saturday night into Sunday morning will be near freezing from Bartlesville into southern Kansas but should be above freezing for Tulsa.
A small window for some light freezing drizzle or mix will remain early Sunday morning near and north of Bartlesville before temperatures quickly climb back into the lower 40s for daytime highs. Any snow shower activity during the day Sunday would be well north of our immediate areas of concern. Any precip near Tulsa Sunday morning would be drizzle with above freezing temperatures.
Again, this window and chance for precip is very small.
Later Sunday night into Monday morning will feature a slightly higher chance for very light freezing drizzle in the metro with temperatures expected below freezing for a few hours. Locations to our northwest and into southern Kansas, may experience some light snowfall or mix during this period before the system exits the area early Monday morning.
Daytime highs Monday will remain in the upper 30s north and lower 40s south with decreasing clouds and northwest winds from 10 to 25 mph. We’re staying in the colder air Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s before rebounding into the lower 50s Wednesday. Our next storm system should arrive either Thursday or Friday, late next week.
The main upper level feature bringing the Sunday system is about 3,000 miles away, and the forecast may still change as the system nears the region. Some additional changes are still possible.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV