3 In Custody In Muskogee Shooting
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Three people are in custody in a Muskogee shooting. Muskogee Police arrested Dacario Larome Stancle, Larry Gene McDaniel and Kyran Lee Taylor in connection to the shooting.
Police said they responded to a shooting just before 6 p.m. Thursday near 26th and Denver. A home and car in the area had been hit by bullets, a news release states. A few minutes later, police said shots were fired in the area of 14th and Tamaroa.
When police got to the second scene, they said they found an abandoned car with bullet holes left in a ditch. Witnesses told officers they saw three people leave the car, MPD said.
Stancle, McDaniel and Taylor were taken into custody in connection to the crime. Stancle, 21, was booked for first-degree burglary and shooting with intent to kill. McDaniel, 33, was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.
Taylor, 23, was booked on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a controlled drug, destroying evidence and an outstanding warrant.
One of the suspects had been wounded in the leg and was treated at a Muskogee hospital before being taken to jail, the news release states.
MPD said the investigation is ongoing, and they will release more information as it becomes available.