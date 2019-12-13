News
1 Taken To Hospital After Small Plane Goes Off Tulsa Airport Runway
TULSA, Oklahoma - One person has been taken to the hospital after a small plane went off a runway at Tulsa International Airport. Tulsa Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the airport around 12:30 p.m.
The single-engine Piper aircraft went off a runway on the west side of the airport, away from commercial traffic. Early reports indicate the pilot was a student on a solo flight.
No word yet on their condition.
News On 6 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.