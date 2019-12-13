Man Helps In Arrest Of Person Accused Of Impersonating A Broken Arrow Police Officer
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man said he was pulled over by a fake cop in Broken Arrow.
He said he chased down the suspect so police could catch him. He credits Broken Arrow police for taking his call seriously and responding in less than a minute.
Jim Cameron had no way of knowing his drive to work was about to take an unexpected turn.
"I was on 71st street and I noticed this white Ford Explorer behind me with a black guard and spotlight. It looked like an unmarked police car," said Cameron.
He immediately pulled into a QuikTrip.
"I pulled up to the front of the store. He pulled in right behind me and blocked me in," said Cameron.
Jim thought he was being pulled over by an officer but the man who walked up to his window was wearing sweatshirt and khaki shorts and accused Jim of going 80 miles per hour on 71st street. Red flags started going up in Jim's mind. He took a mental note of the man's license plate. He gets to work, calls Broken Arrow Police, and they tell him the car that pulled him over was not an officer.
"I took it personally. I wanted him. I guess when I got to work the madder I got. This guy had the nerve to block me in and then pretend to be a cop - in shorts?” said Cameron. "He could've done that to anyone, my wife, kids."
On his way home from work, Jim said he spotted the SUV again in the parking lot of a restaurant. He said the driver spotted him and took off. Jim called police and followed the guy. Eventually he saw the man jump into bushes in front of Lowe's and the police were not far behind them.
"They converged on the place. Within 30 seconds they were coming from every direction," said Cameron. "Those guys were awesome. They were on it."
The man police arrested on complaints of impersonating a police officer is Michael Hickman.