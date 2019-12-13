Broken Arrow Man Creates Facebook Group Focused On Exchanging Christmas Needs
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man is helping families meet their Christmas needs by creating an exchange group.
“Looking at the comments, seeing ‘I have that for you’ was heartwarming," John Livingston said, the creator of the group.
He’s asking people on social media to share what they need in hopes that others reach out to fill those needs.
Livingston said the group already has over 100 members. Livingston said he found gratitude after suffering health issues.
“About a month ago, I had an unknown seizure in the hospital for a week," Livingston said.
Some requests are as simple as a meal for Christmas. Livingston said people are meeting those needs already.
“This guy put that he had a mattress and box springs. I had just seen another lady say she's sleeping on the floor and her 3 kids are on a futon,” Livingston said.
Livingston encourages people to join and participate. He said he would love for someone to give out food.
“I'm hoping it explodes and everyone is able to come together to help others," Livingston said.
You can find the group here.