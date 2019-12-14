Broken Arrow Hosts Wreaths Across America Event
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow will be an official location for the annual Wreaths Across America Day.
The annual wreath-laying ceremony was started in Maine with the mission to remember the fallen, honor those that serve, and teach the next generation about freedom. The non-profit organization takes $15 dollar donations to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Broken Arrow is one of nearly 2,100 participating locations taking part in the tradition nationwide. There are 9,000 veteran graves at Floral Haven Cemetery and volunteers want to lay as many wreaths as possible.
"We do this not just for those that have passed on, but also for the living, and for the families. So those families know the names will never be forgotten," said Linda Siegman of the Civil Air Patrol.
The ceremony is held at the exact same time all around the world on December 14 and will begin in Broken Arrow with a ceremony at 11 am.
In 2018, Wreaths Across America placed more than 18 million memorial wreaths on graves around the world.