1 Teen Girl Killed In SE OKC Crash Involving Off-Duty Police Officer
Saturday, December 14th 2019, 9:58 AM CST
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - One teenage girl was killed Saturday morning in a crash in southeast Oklahoma City, police said.
The rollover crash happned at SE 134th Street and Sooner Road.
Officers are investigating the cause of the crash but said two vehicles were involved.
A female driver, identified as 18-year-old Emily Gaines, was killed in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle was Kyle Lloyd, a Moore off-duty police officer, Moore police spokesman Jeremy Lewis confirmed to News 9.
This is a developing story...