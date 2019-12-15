News
Cold Front Arrives, Brings Potential For Freezing Drizzle
The main focus for Sunday is the potential to see some light ice and snow across parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s Sunday afternoon with overcast skies.
Our precipitation chances continue into the overnight hours with lows dipping below freezing, which brings a better chance to see light ice and snow accumulations across the area. We could see some slick spots on untreated, elevated surfaces.
Dry conditions will return area-wide by early Tuesday and linger throughout the end of the week.
Have a great Sunday,
Kendall Smith