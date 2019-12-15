News
Tulsa Police: 3 Arrested After Shots Fired At Motel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested three people after shots were fired at a motel near 41st Street and Memorial.
Police said they heard multiple gun shots at the Tulsa Extended Stay and Suites around 10 last night. They then saw a car speed away.
When officers stopped and searched that car, they found a pistol that had recently been fired.
Police said Solomon McCall admitted to firing the pistol to get the attention of any law enforcement in the area.
Police didn't find any victims.
McCall, Christina Barbero, and Carl Zachary were all arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.