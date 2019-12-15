9-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday By Helping Tulsa Ronald McDonald House Residents
TULSA - One 9-year-old is celebrating her birthday by giving back.
Laney Hanson and a dozen of her friends spent the day Sunday cooking dinner for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
Because Laney's birthday is just about a week and a half before Christmas, she wanted to help families in need.
They're cooking the chicken, slicing the tomatoes and baking bread.
"Chicken alfredo, spaghetti, breadsticks, salad and dessert," Laney said.
About two dozen families are staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their kids are being treated at the hospital.
It's a "home away from home" for families with kids dealing with serious medical illnesses or injuries.
"It's very exciting getting to cook for other people who are sick," Laney's friend, Madilyn, said.
This is part of the 'Guest Chef' program -- because for many of the families here -- cooking for themselves after a long day at the hospital is one of the last things on their minds.
"It feels good helping other people," Laney said.
Whitney Hanson said Laney told all her friends not to give her presents for her birthday, but to bring household items to donate, and ingredients for the dinner instead.
Plus, they're giving gift cards to the families here for Christmas.
"It makes me happy; it makes my heart happy," Whitney said.
And Whitney said it's moments like these when she knows she's raising her daughter right.
"Very proud, yeah, very proud," Whitney said.
If you're interested in being a Guest Chef at the Ronald McDonald House, you can learn more here.