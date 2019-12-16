News
Tulsa Family OK After Electrical Fire In Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family is safe after an electrical fire inside their home on Sunday.
Tanya Scott said it started in her back bedroom.
She was able to help her two children and a grandchild out of the house before going back inside to shut the bedroom door before crews arrived.
Scott said she wasn't going to let a fire stop her from getting to church.
"I feel good because we're still alive, I still have breath in my body, and I'm still going to church" said Scott.
While the bedroom has a little smoke and water damage, the rest of the house was not damaged.