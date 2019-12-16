U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Oklahoma Man's Appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an Oklahoma man's appeal after he said his case should not have been tried in an Oklahoma state court.
This appeal deals with a case for a man convicted of child sex crimes back in 1996.
News OK reports Jimmy McGirt said he's a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and the offenses were committed on tribal land.
However, his case was tried in an Oklahoma state court, which McGirt is now appealing.
He said his case should have been heard in a tribal court. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the case.
The Supreme Court recently took up a similar case concerning death row inmate Patrick Murphy, who also said his case should have gone before tribal court; but, the Supreme Court rendered no decision in that case for this term.
There's no word yet on when we can expect a decision on McGirt's appeal.