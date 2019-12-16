News
BA Public Schools To Hold Virtual Public Forum About Attendance Boundaries
Monday, December 16th 2019, 4:49 AM CST
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Public Schools is growing and that means changes to the district's attendance boundaries.
District leaders will host a virtual public forum online Tuesday night to talk about the changes for the next school year.
The planning committee has already presented the new district maps showing the changes and how they plan to fill a newly-constructed elementary school.
The virtual meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
