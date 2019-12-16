2-Year-Old Girl Dies Following NW OKC Overnight Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-year-old girl died Monday morning following an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around a home near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road.
Police said they found shell casings in the street and believe that is where the suspect was firing their gun.
The 2-year-old, Riah Thomas, and her grandmother, identified as 42-year-old Chametra Thomas, were inside the home in bed when the shooting occurred.
The victims were transported to OU Medical Center, where Riah later died. Chametra is expected to be okay, police said.
There is currently no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.
This is a developing story.