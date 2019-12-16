Polo also said he earned more than $1 million running content pirating services, including an indexing website called SmackDownOnYou.

He and Villarino used their computer programming knowledge to also help operate Jetflicks, a different Las Vegas-based illegal streaming service, federal officials said. At Jetflicks, Polo and others used automated software to find and download illegal content then make it available to computer servers in the U.S. and Canada.

In August, a federal grand jury indicted six other men for their connection and work on Jetflicks. Polo eventually left the service to create iStreamItAll. The Justice Department said the streaming services cost copyright owners millions of dollars.

Polo and Villarino will be sentenced in federal court in Virginia this March. Other defendants charged in the case are scheduled for trial starting Feb. 3.