1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Mass Grave Search Results Expected Monday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Archaeological Survey will present its findings into possible mass graves from the 1921 Race Massacre.
The meeting will be happening at Carver Middle School at 5:30 Monday evening.
Experts will talk about the searches done at Oaklawn Cemetery and Newblock Park.
Committee members will decide if there is enough information to move on to the next phase of the investigation, which could include more field work or excavation.
The searches at Oaklawn and Newblock Park were done in October. Researchers spent about two weeks going over areas where the mass graves could be.
The City of Tulsa paid the University of Oklahoma $56,000 for their services. That money will go into a research fund and will be used to help undergraduate students go to a field school in archeology next summer somewhere in Oklahoma.
We will have a crew at tonight's meeting which is set to start at 5:30 p.m.