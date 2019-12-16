The main upper level wave that we’ve been tracking for almost a week is nearing the state this morning. The lead wave ejected across the central plains yesterday with significant snowfall across the Kansas City metro into part of Missouri. As the main wave nears the area this morning, additional snowfall is likely to occur across central Kansas, with some snow possibly as far south as northern OK and southern Kansas. Early this morning low level moisture is being drawn northward, up and over the colder air at the surface and is resulting in mostly drizzle and pockets of sleet developing this morning. Surface temperatures are currently below freezing roughly from the metro northward into southern Kansas where any drizzle will freeze on contact with elevated surfaces. The colder air aloft, near the 5000 ft level, will gradually move southeast later this morning. As this happens, drizzle or light sleet will have the chance to transition into sleet and then light snow. Most model data keep most of this process across far northern OK and southern Kansas, but we know it’s possible for some of this light snow to fall near the metro. It’s not impossible that the Tulsa metro will see some snow shower activity later this morning into the afternoon before the dry air intercedes into the region.