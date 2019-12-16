Winter Weather Advisory For Northern Oklahoma On Monday
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect for part of northern OK and southern Kansas through the morning and ending late this afternoon. Tulsa county and the surrounding counties are included in this advisory.
The main winter weather threats will be mostly freezing drizzle or a sleet mix in the advisory locations for the morning to midday hours before some light sleet or snow may briefly develop midday before ending. Freezing drizzle and sleet can quickly allow for slick driving on bridges and untreated elevated surfaces. This system will exit the region by midday to late afternoon with any precipitation quickly ending. A dusting is possible across locations slightly north of the metro, even though Tulsa may also experience some light snow later today. The cold air will remain Tuesday with slowly modifying temperatures Wednesday into Thursday. The main upper air pattern suggests a rather notable warm-up is likely later this week into next week even though the upper flow may still bring a weak system near the area Friday. While Christmas is still a week a change away, the pattern suggests a storm system will be nearby Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with mild temperatures.
The main upper level wave that we’ve been tracking for almost a week is nearing the state this morning. The lead wave ejected across the central plains yesterday with significant snowfall across the Kansas City metro into part of Missouri. As the main wave nears the area this morning, additional snowfall is likely to occur across central Kansas, with some snow possibly as far south as northern OK and southern Kansas. Early this morning low level moisture is being drawn northward, up and over the colder air at the surface and is resulting in mostly drizzle and pockets of sleet developing this morning. Surface temperatures are currently below freezing roughly from the metro northward into southern Kansas where any drizzle will freeze on contact with elevated surfaces. The colder air aloft, near the 5000 ft level, will gradually move southeast later this morning. As this happens, drizzle or light sleet will have the chance to transition into sleet and then light snow. Most model data keep most of this process across far northern OK and southern Kansas, but we know it’s possible for some of this light snow to fall near the metro. It’s not impossible that the Tulsa metro will see some snow shower activity later this morning into the afternoon before the dry air intercedes into the region.
Temperatures will not change much through the day across northern OK with afternoon highs in the upper 20s north and lower 30s around the metro. Later tonight, clouds will clear from the west to east and temps will drop into the mid-20s for Tuesday morning before moving back into the lower and mid-40s Tuesday afternoon along with a mostly sunny day. Chilly weather remains Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. A weak wave may brush the metro or southern OK Friday, but with little impact other than a few clouds and a shower across southern OK. The approaching weekend looks good with highs Saturday in the 50s and possibly into the lower 60s across the area Sunday into early next week.
Please remain aware of your weather surroundings this morning through the afternoon for slick spots that may develop across northern OK and southern Kansas. While our immediate locations will not have a major impact from this system, any amounts with temperatures near or slightly below freezing can quickly cause travel issues on untreated surfaces.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a good and safe day!
Alan Crone