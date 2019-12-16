News
Edmond Police Issued Silver Alert For 65-Year-Old Man
EDMOND, Oklahoma - A Silver Alert has been issued for for a 65-year-old Edmond man who was last seen Sunday, Police said.
According to authorities, Harold Milhisler was last seen around 4 a.m. near South Santa Fe Avenue and West 15th Street wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Police said Milhisler could be driving a gold 1999 Mercedes E32 with Oklahoma Plate EFX420.
Anyone with information on Milhislers whereabouts is asked to contact Edmond Police.
This is a developing story.