Check Road Conditions In Northeast Oklahoma Now
TULSA, Oklahoma - 10:30 A.M. UPDATE:
Precipitation has tapered down quite a bit from earlier this morning, and a steady north breeze will help those roads gradually dry out.
But definitely still some slick areas, especially E/NE of Tulsa where bursts of sleet fell this morning.
ROAD CONDITIONS 8 AM:
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews treated slick spots developing in the Tulsa metro including Creek, Washington, Nowata, Rogers, Craig, Mayes, Delaware and Ottawa Counties as a wintry weather mix moves across the state.
Crews are also treating slick spots in Wagoner, Okmulgee and Cherokee counties.
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone warns of black ice conditions in some areas. Remember, freezing temperatures and precipitation can cause slick conditions to quickly develop on driving surfaces.
Drivers should use caution if traveling in this area and be aware for the potential of changing conditions this morning as the storm moves across the state.
Crews continue to monitor the weather and will treat highways, bridges and overpasses as needed, ODOT said.
- Be aware of "black ice" which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
You can call ODOT at 844-4OK-HWYS for the latest road conditions.
- Arkansas: 800-245-1672
- Colorado: 303-639-1111
- Kansas: 866-511-5368
- Missouri: 800-222-6400
- New Mexico: 800-432-4269
- Texas: 800-452-9292
Related Story: Winter Weather Advisory For Northern Oklahoma On Monday