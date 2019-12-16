News
Man Helps Pull Driver To Safety After Tulsa Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Black ice was blamed for a multi-vehicle rollover wreck on eastbound I-244 near 129th E. Avenue Monday morning.
Driver Jacob Cuenca was on his way to work when he hit a patch of black ice. His station wagon spun out and hit a barrier wall, but Jacob was OK.
A truck behind him also lost control, and that vehicle ended up on its top. Cuena stopped to help the other man from the pickup.
Jacob Cuenca said the driver was bleeding from his head and appeared to be in shock. The driver was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.