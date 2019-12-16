News
Bartlesville Police: Woman Missing Without Medication
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Bartlesville Police are asking the public to help locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Police said Mikayla Marinelli voluntarily left her group home December 1 and has not returned.
Marinelli has some intellectual disabilities and left without her medication, BPD said. She's described as 5'6", 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
"It is of great importance that Mikayla is located to ensure her safety and well being," a Facebook post said.
Anyone who knows where she is is asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4015.