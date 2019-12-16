News
Jenks Police Release Names Of 3 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Monday, December 16th 2019, 11:31 AM CST
Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma - Jenks Police have identified the three people dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in the 3700 block of West 106th Street Saturday, December 14. Police were called to the home in the Country Woods neighborhood around 1 p.m. where they discovered a father and two of his four children dead.
Officers said Thang Khen gathered all four of his children into the garage and two of his sons. Peter Khen, 8, died at the home and Samual Pau, 10, died later at the hospital, a news release states.
Investigators said a 9-year-old child escaped back into the home, and an infant wasn't harmed.
Khen then died by suicide, police said.