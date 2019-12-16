News
Donations Needed To Help Give Christmas To Tulsa-Area Foster Kids
Monday, December 16th 2019, 2:24 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Department of Human Services has partnered with Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children in a toy drive, but they need your help. Beginning Monday, December 16, caseworkers and foster parents will begin picking up gifts for the annual Christmas for Kids drive.
The drive benefits children in Tulsa's DHS custody.
The organization is about $17,000 short of its goal.
If you can help, you can send monetary donations through TAPC's website or mail them to 3326-B East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74135.
Staff and volunteers will be at the Christmas for Kids site at the gym at Child Abuse Network, 2821 South Sheridan, to accept donations. They will be onsite through Friday, December 20.