News
2 People Killed In Tulsa Church Fire Identified
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Medical Examiner's Office has identified two people who died in a church fire earlier this month.
The ME said Heather Bodie McNichols, 33, and 35-year-old Jayson Thompson were inside the former Memorial Drive Church of Christ when the attic caught fire.
Officials say both died of smoke inhalation. It's unclear what the two were doing inside the church at the time.
Related Story: 2 Dead After Tulsa Church Catches Fire For 2nd Time