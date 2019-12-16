Hundreds Of Airmen Return Home To Tinker AFB For Holidays
Nothing is better than having family home for the holidays. That reality came true for many airmen at Tinker Air Force Base.
More than 200 touched down Sunday night to reunite with family after spending months overseas.
Amber Martinez and her two children have waited over three months for dad to finish his first deployment.
“I’m excited to not talk to him over facetime anymore and actually be together in person,” said Martinez. “We did Thanksgiving apart and that was hard, so I am very excited to spend the holidays together and do that family time as a whole family.”
Families first gathered in Tinker’s Deployment Readiness Facility before heading out to the tarmac.
Perhaps the most nervous was Mackenna Crocker. Her husband has yet to meet his 10-week old son, Milo.
“I’m excited, a little bit nervous but I know that he is going to cry, and I think all of us are going to cry,” said Crocker. “I don't know. We're just ready. Just really ready.”
After the aircraft touched down, families spent time inside before getting luggage and heading home for the holidays.