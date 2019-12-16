2 Sisters Get Homes From Tulsa's Habitat for Humanity
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two Tulsa families are getting ready to spend Christmas in new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
“I'm excited! I never thought this was going to happen," said Maria Torres, one of the house recipients.
The project has been different than others because the houses are for two sisters whose families will now be neighbors.
This year Habitat for Humanity has worked on putting five families in homes just in time for the holidays.
The houses are for two sisters Daniela and Maria Torres, and their families.
Finding a house has been a struggle for Daniela and Maria. Despite the doors slamming in their faces, they stayed focused on their goal of providing a home where their kids could grow up and their family could flourish.
“All of our clients are purchasing a home with a 30-year mortgage. Our clients need a little bit of help to do that,” said Thomas Golden, Habitat for Humanity.
The sisters found Tulsa's Habitat for Humanity and started working with people like Thomas Golden who helped them face the obstacles that came with becoming homeowners - from the down payment to credit issues, and mortgage rates.
“They are taking hours of educational courses to learn that financial background so that they can maintain their credit and maintain a bank account,” Golden said. “They are living in a crowded apartment right now. It really does touch you that you are helping them with something they thought they could never have, and just in time for Christmas - that makes it even better.”