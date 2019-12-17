News
Woodland Hills Mall Helping Schools With 'Simon School Rewards'
Woodland Hills Mall is helping raise money for schools across northeastern Oklahoma.
It's called the 'Simon School Rewards' program.
After you finish buying all your Christmas gifts, you can submit your receipt online and earn points by selecting the school of your choice.
The schools with the highest points will receive cash rewards up to 10- thousand dollars.
The program runs until January 5th.
