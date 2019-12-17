Boeing's production suspension could impact a U.S. economic expansion that many experts already fear is slowing. A slowdown in Boeing production earlier this year to 42 planes a month from 52 planes is estimated to have shaved a 0.1 percentage points off of 2019's GDP growth, according to economists at JPMorgan Chase. By a similar math, a total suspension of production could cut more than 0.5 percentage points of growth off of GDP, eliminating nearly $100 billion in wages and economic output from the U.S.