Tulsa Police: 2 Arrested In Connection With Body Found Near Soccer Field
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two people are in jail in connection to the discovery of a body in a Tulsa soccer field.
Police have arrested Randy Rowell and Gina Hale.
Police said someone walking their dog found James Gray's body--with a gun shot wound to the head--in a parking lot on Monday.
Officers said Gray's body was found in a parking lot next to the River Parks West Trail near South Elwood Avenue and West 37th Place.
Detectives said they were able to track down Gray's car and found both Rowell and Hale inside the vehicle. Both of them were taken to the detective division for questioning.
Right now, they are both being held in the Tulsa County Jail for first degree murder.
Jail records show they are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.