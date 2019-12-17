2 Arrested After Man Robbed, Truck Stolen At Tulsa Motel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested two people after a man said they robbed him and stole his truck from a local motel overnight.
Police said a man was taking his belongings out of his truck and to his motel room at the Quality Inn near 41st Street and Highway 169 when he noticed two male suspects inside his truck.
The victim ran toward the two men, but the victim said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
A third suspect was sitting in a black car while this was happening.
Police said two of the suspects followed the victim to his motel room, but the victim slammed the door before they could get in.
The victim said he saw the suspects take off in his truck.
About two hours later--around 11 p.m.--police saw the stolen truck on Garnett.
They started to follow it, but the driver took off and eventually crashing into an apartment building.
Three suspects got out and tried running away.
Police arrested two juvenile suspects but said the third got away.