Multiple Tornadoes Leave Destruction In Deep South
Dozens of tornadoes were reported in the deep South on Monday.
37 tornadoes were reported yesterday as part of the same system that began in the Rockies and moved east over the weekend.
New drone video shows the destruction to one community in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Officials said a tornado was on the ground for 63 miles yesterday afternoon and ripped through a school. The children were taken to shelter in a nearby church and waited for the storm to pass.
Several mobile homes were destroyed, and cars were seen buried in debris.
50 miles west in Vernon Parish, the same tornado killed one person in their home.
A tornado also moved through Edwards, Mississippi-- toppling trees onto houses.
Within the same system, at least 9 other people were killed in winter weather-related car wrecks across several states.