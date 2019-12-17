TPS Support Staff To Get 30 Cent Pay Raise
TULSA, Oklahoma - Support staff at Tulsa Public Schools will get a 30-cent pay raise. The school board approved the raise at Monday night's meeting.
However, the pay raise is only for people who were employed before July 1st of this year.
The American Federation of Teachers in Tulsa is not necessarily pleased with the raise.
They wanted it to be higher--about 50-cents--and had been at an impasse with the district for several months.
AFT is a union representing about 2,600 support staff in Tulsa that includes cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and office workers.
The district claims it could not provide a higher pay raise due to a $20 million budget shortfall heading into next school year.
Back in October the district said the union initially proposed a six-percent raise, and the district eventually offered a 1.8 percent raise before eventually offering employees a raise of 30-cents an hour.