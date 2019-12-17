Rep. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma's Lone Democrat, To Vote For Impeachment
Oklahoma's lone Democratic representative in Washington, D.C., will vote for impeachment.
U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, will vote for impeachment and said in a statement, "I must do my part to ensure our democracy remains strong."
In a full statement, Horn said the following:
“I came to Congress to fight for Oklahomans and to find common ground by uniting lawmakers around bipartisan solutions – this is exactly what I’ve done and will continue to do. I did not come to Congress seeking impeachment, nor do I agree with the extreme voices on either side. I am disappointed in lawmakers on the right and left who pre-judged the outcome of this investigation, whether they condemned the President before hearing all the facts or attempted to derail the process rather than improve it.
“It is with a heavy heart, but with clarity of conviction that I have made my decision. The oath I took to protect and defend the Constitution requires a vote for impeachment. This is not a decision I came to lightly, but I must do my part to ensure our democracy remains strong.
“Our founders put in place checks and balances between three co-equal branches of government to ensure that no one is above the law. Allowing one branch or president to ignore our laws and Constitution would set a dangerous precedent.
“The articles of impeachment before us allege an abuse of power and an obstruction of Congress. Inviting foreign interference in our elections strikes at the heart of our democracy, threatens our national security, and is an abuse of power. It is never acceptable for any president, regardless of party, to ask a foreign country to put their finger on the scale of our democracy. The President obstructed Congress by withholding evidence, refusing to comply with lawful subpoenas, and prohibiting administration officials from doing so as well.
“Protecting and defending our Constitution is about preserving our democracy and systems for generations to come. We cannot allow any president of either party to abuse the power of their office or to obstruct Congress. Therefore, we must act to protect our Constitution, the integrity of our elections, and our national security.”
Horn was one of a few House Democrats to oppose the initial impeachment inquiry and said at the time, she felt an investigation of the President’s dealings with Ukraine and subsequent actions to solicit an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden could have been handled outside formal impeachment procedure.
Horn was one the last Democrats to vote to formalized process, but maintained she was weighing the facts borne out during several rounds of hearings. When asked in an interview last week whether her vote mattered given recent statements made by Senate Republicans saying any Senate trial would not lead to the President’s removal Horn said it wasn’t her concern when making her decision.
Horn is one of several Democrats considered to be in vulnerable, conservative districts. President Donald Trump carried her district by 36 points. She’s also been the target of the national and state Republican parties who have placed a priority on regaining control of Oklahoma’s fifth district. So far, nine Republicans have filed to run against Horn. The primary is in June 2020.
She’s been the focus of high dollar, dark money ad campaigns which have been calling on voters to urge Horn to vote against the articles of impeachment. Two out of state groups, America Action Network and America First Policies, have paid for more than $500,000 beginning last month.