Dressed To Steal: Tulsa Porch Pirate Wears Costume
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police hope someone can recognize a woman who dressed in costume to steal a package off a midtown porch.
TPD posted Ring video of the "porch pirate" on its Facebook page. The woman pulls up in a circular driveway near 13th and Yale in a white vehicle. She parks, runs up to to the porch and snags a box before driving off.
"Apparently, this lady thought she was being sly when she took a package off a porch near 13th and Yale," TPD said.
"She has dressed in a disguise, but hopefully someone can help to identify her."
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or email aharding@cityoftulsa.org. The case number is 2019-071838.