David Lee Roth To Open For KISS During Tulsa Show
TULSA, Oklahoma -
David Lee Roth will open for KISS during the band's END OF THE ROAD TOUR. The legendary rockers are coming to the BOK Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The former Van Halen front man will be in Tulsa with his stage show that features a twin guitar big rock sound, a news release states.
KISS is known for several hit songs, including Rock and Roll All Nite, Detroit Rock City, and Black Diamond. Their popularity began in 1973 when the group debuted their first album. The band has had an ever-changing list of members, but their current tour consists of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer.