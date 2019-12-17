News
Tulsa Woman Loses Home, Pets To Fire Just Before Christmas
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa woman has lost her home, belongs and pets to fire Tuesday morning, December 17. News On 6 reporter Amy Kauffman was on scene as emergency crews got to the home in the 600 block of East 42nd Street North.
The fire started just before 11:30 a.m. The homeowner said she was asleep inside the home when the fire began. A neighbor banged on the door to wake her home.
She had to leave her home in pajamas and with no shoes.
The woman was able to get two of her dogs out, but she lost several other dogs and cats.
The woman said she believes one of the animals may have knocked over a space heater in the garage, sparking the fire.
Tulsa firefighters said the home is not livable.