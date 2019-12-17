News
Video Shows Arrest Of Driver Wanted In Tulsa, Pawnee Counties
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released new video of officers arresting a man wanted in two counties. Police said they tried to pull a suspicious car over last month but the driver refused, leading officers on a chase.
Police said the driver stopped near 41st and Peoria, jumped out of the car and took off running.
They said Gage Michael Minton had felony warrants out in Pawnee and Tulsa counties for burgarly and weapons charges.
Police said Minton, 23, threatened officers, saying he wanted to attack them.
Minton also admitted to being a member of the Irish Mob Gang, TPD said.