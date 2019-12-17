Amber & Brooks In The Kitchen: Cranberry Almond Bacon Cheese Ball
Amber & Brooks are back in the kitchen to share a holiday recipe you can take your next party.
Ingredients:
8 oz. cream cheese softened
4 oz. goat cheese, or gorgonzola
1/2 c. bacon cooked and crumbled
1/2 c. dried cranberries (Craisins work great!)
1 Tbsp. Chives finely chopped
1/2 c. roasted almonds chopped
Instructions:
Whip softened cream cheese in a medium size bowl until it is creamy with no lumps.
Add goat cheese, bacon, cranberries, and chives and blend everything together.
Spoon mixture out onto a large piece of plastic wrap on the counter. Bring corners together and form mixture into a large ball. Place in a bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours until cheese ball becomes firm.
Once the cheese ball has set up, roll it in the chopped almonds until thoroughly coated.
Serve with sliced baguette bread or your favorite crackers